Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Former Hale Center teacher indicted, charged with enticement of minor

Amy Gilly, 46, arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator/student
Amy Gilly, 46, arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator/student(Hale County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALE CENTER, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted former Hale Center teacher Amy Gilly, 46, on one count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor.

If convicted, Gilly faces 10 years to life in prison.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hale Center mother shocked to learn teacher charged for improper relationship with her son

Gilly is accused of engaging in sexual contact by causing a 15-year-old male to touch her breast.

The arrest warrant shows on Dec. 16, 2022, a Hale Center police sergeant was dispatched to the Hale Center ISD business office about an incident involving an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

The teen told the officer that he and Gilly had been texting each other. The Sergeant reviewed the text thread dating back to Nov. 2022. The warrant states the texts contained language indicating a relationship.

Gilly was arrested on Dec. 20, 2022, and booked into the Hale County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

A trial date has not been set at this time.

PREVIOUS STORY: KCBD Investigates: Feds now involved in investigation against former Hale Center ISD teacher

When interviewed by police, the student and Gilly had different stories regarding allegations of inappropriate touching. The sergeant said Gilly admitted to police she had feelings for the high school student and knew it was wrong.

“This is a grown woman,” Leticia said. “How do you have feelings for a 15-year-old?”

Pyburn said they interviewed Gilly the same day they learned of the allegations and Gilly turned in her resignation during that interview.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After more than 10 years at the Amarillo Zoo, staff humanely euthanized Savannah the Tiger.
Amarillo Zoo’s Savannah the Tiger euthanized
DPS: 16-year-old girl was hit and killed while walking on I-27.
DPS: 16-year-old hit and killed while walking on I-27
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved-shooting...
Police: Officer shoots man with knife at Seaboard Foods in Guymon
A Stratford man has been released on bond after shooting a man in his home and fleeing the scene.
Police: Stratford suspect out on bond after shooting man in home and fleeing scene
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in a drive-by shooting investigation.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help in drive-by shooting investigation

Latest News

WTAMU logo
WTAMU hosting course on Quickbooks
The city of Amarillo Public Health Department released its upcoming mobile clinics for free...
Amarillo health department offering free COVID-19 vaccines at mobile clinics
Video showing a semi flipped on it's side at Lakeside area.
Video shows semi flipped on side at Lakeside area
DPS: 16-year-old girl was hit and killed while walking on I-27.
DPS: 16-year-old hit and killed while walking on I-27