Former Hale Center teacher indicted, charged with enticement of minor

HALE CENTER, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted former Hale Center teacher Amy Gilly, 46, on one count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor.

If convicted, Gilly faces 10 years to life in prison.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hale Center mother shocked to learn teacher charged for improper relationship with her son

Gilly is accused of engaging in sexual contact by causing a 15-year-old male to touch her breast.

The arrest warrant shows on Dec. 16, 2022, a Hale Center police sergeant was dispatched to the Hale Center ISD business office about an incident involving an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

The teen told the officer that he and Gilly had been texting each other. The Sergeant reviewed the text thread dating back to Nov. 2022. The warrant states the texts contained language indicating a relationship.

Gilly was arrested on Dec. 20, 2022, and booked into the Hale County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

A trial date has not been set at this time.

PREVIOUS STORY: KCBD Investigates: Feds now involved in investigation against former Hale Center ISD teacher

When interviewed by police, the student and Gilly had different stories regarding allegations of inappropriate touching. The sergeant said Gilly admitted to police she had feelings for the high school student and knew it was wrong.

“This is a grown woman,” Leticia said. “How do you have feelings for a 15-year-old?”

Pyburn said they interviewed Gilly the same day they learned of the allegations and Gilly turned in her resignation during that interview.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.