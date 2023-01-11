‘The family is the forgotten hero’: New support group for Panhandle military families

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Independent Living Center (PILC) is offering a new support group for our “forgotten heroes.”

Starting Jan. 18, there will be a new military family support group for anyone with a military family member in the community, needing support.

Last year, PILC started a veterans connection support group and found there was also a need for the families.

“Amarillo has very few limited resources when it comes to help in military families and whether that’s active service or for the veteran family and so we want to be able to meet that need in the community for Amarillo and the Panhandle and be able to help them circumvent the process of whatever they’re going through,” said Cherrie Miller, veteran outreach coordinator, PILC.

The group will be facilitated by Amanda Allen who is married to a veteran and is a licensed professional counselor.

She believes the community has come a long way in recognizing the struggles of veterans and active duty members, but we need to also recognize the family members.

“The family is the forgotten hero because they are the ones that are left at home, when their person is deployed or whatever,” said Allen.

Her goal is to bring family members together to share experiences and struggles through a round table discussion.

“I’m hopeful that this group will make people feel like they’re not alone, that they will go to a place and know that there’s somebody who shares a similar experience, even if it’s not the exact same, so that they can sit around and not feel like they have to really, really explain things or hide things that are going on at home because people don’t understand,” said Allen.

She says living with a veteran can be difficult, as many have different tendencies that many do not understand.

Some examples include higher anxiety, needing to see the door, or not having anything behind them.

“It’s important for the community to understand that veterans come home with their own struggles that their families are tasked with understanding the struggle and what’s driving it and not feeling like it’s just something that they’re doing to be obnoxious or controlling,” said Allen.

The main message PILC wants you to know is “you are not alone.”

These meetings will be held the third Wednesday of each month and are free.

They will be held at 417 S.W. 10th Ave. from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

If you would like more information, call (806) 374-1400.

