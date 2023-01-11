Who's Hiring?
DPS: 16-year-old dead after driver hits person on I-27

DPS are investigating a crash resulting a 16-year-old girl dead in Randall County.
DPS are investigating a crash resulting a 16-year-old girl dead in Randall County.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting a 16-year-old girl dead in Randall County.

According to DPS, on Jan. 8, at around 7:35 p.m., a Hyundai was traveling northbound on the frontage road of I-27.

A 16-year-old girl was walking in an unknown direction in the roadway when the Hyundai struck her.

The 16-year-old girl was transported to a hospital where she later died on January 10.

The driver was not injured.

DPS says the driver of Hyundai did not see the pedestrian until it was too late and could not avoid the collision.

The crash remains under investigation.

