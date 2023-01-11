Who's Hiring?
Day care provider arrested for child abuse after children found with bruises, police say

Authorities say 42-year-old Miranda Sorlie is facing child abuse charges in North Dakota. (Source: KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - A woman in North Dakota has been arrested and charged after several months of an investigation into claims of neglect and abuse of young children.

KVLY reports that 42-year-old Miranda Sorlie has been charged in Cass County with child abuse and child neglect.

According to court documents, the incidents involved four children under the age of 2 which happened between Jan. 2020 and May 2022.

The West Fargo Police Department said it was first alerted to possible child abuse and neglect by Sorlie in May 2022 when a family of a 1-year-old boy stated the child received injuries while in Sorlie’s care.

After getting home from the day care, the child’s father reportedly said he noticed bruising on the boy’s ear, as well as marks on top of the scalp, arms and feet.

When the child’s family contacted Sorlie, court documents stated that Sorlie told them she did not know where the marks came from and suggested they may have been self-inflicted.

The 1-year-old child was then taken to the Sanford Hospital to have his injuries evaluated.

Court documents stated Dr. Jada Ingalls diagnosed the child’s injuries as being consistent with being pinched and getting an open hand slap and stated concerns about other children who attended the day care.

Authorities said another parent had also contacted them stating they were trying to pick up their child from the day care but Sorlie wasn’t answering the door.

Court documents stated that police were contacted by an additional family after they noticed a daughter’s diaper hadn’t been changed while at the day care. The parents said they noticed that the child had bruising on the back of their neck and a laceration.

According to authorities, Dr. Ingalls reviewed each child that attended Sorlie’s day care and verified physical abuse and neglect.

The doctor said one of the children was found to have multiple unexplained bruises which were concerning as the child was not walking or crawling, court documents stated. And another child was “failing to thrive while they attended the day care.”

West Fargo police said Sorlie was arrested on Monday. If convicted of the most serious charges, the 42-year-old reportedly faces up to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

