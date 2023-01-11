Boy, 9, hospitalized after mistaking chemical for candy

CARY, N.C. (WRAL) - A North Carolina mom is calling for safer labels, tamper-proof packaging and warnings after her 9-year-old son ingested harmful chemicals he mistook for candy.

After ringing in the new year at the age appropriate time of 8 p.m., 9-year-old Conner Taylor and his cousins indulged in some candy – or what Conner believed to be candy.

“We were doing these games, and we were earning prizes. One of our family members bought some Pop Rocks,” Conner said.

Conner Taylor, 9, was hospitalized after he ingested Lucky’s Mystical Dragon Flames, which are intended to be thrown in a fire to change the color of the flames. (Source: WRAL via CNN)

The 9-year-old grabbed a packet of what he thought were Pop Rocks, but the candy didn’t taste the same as it normally does.

“I ate it, and I got no flavor – because they’re supposed to pop in your mouth. And when I got no flavor, I just put more in my mouth, and then, it started to burn,” Conner said.

It turned out Conner was actually eating Lucky’s Mystical Dragon Flames, which are intended to be thrown in a fire to change the color of the flames. The product is made of things that can be toxic like copper, polyvinyl and chloride.

Conner’s mom, Laura Taylor, says the family immediately called poison control, who consulted with a physician and toxicologist and told Taylor her son needed to be taken to the emergency room as soon as possible.

Doctors admitted Conner to the hospital.

“The liver-specific lab results were all elevated. It showed that there was definitely some toxicity in his body,” Taylor said.

After a night, it started to go away, but what was left was a mother’s frustration and concern about the Dragon Flames’ kid-friendly packaging.

Lucky’s Mystical Dragon Flames is a product intended to be thrown in a fire to change the color of the flames. It is made of things that can be toxic like copper, polyvinyl and chloride. (Source: WRAL via CNN)

“It had a cartoon dragon blowing out flames… There was nothing alarming on the front package that would make a child – or even, in all fairness, an adult – say, ‘Whoa, what is that?’” Taylor said.

In fact, the adult who accidentally bought the Dragon Flames says the item was in a bin with Pop Rocks at the store. She never realized it was any different, due to the packages’ similar size and color scheme.

The package for the Dragon Flames does have text saying “do not eat” and advising parental supervision, but it is dwarfed by the colorful dragon.

“It doesn’t need to be something that is alluring to children,” Taylor said.

Minnesota Poison Control put out a warning in 2018 after several kids were sickened by the same product Conner accidentally ate.

Taylor says the time for change is now.

“I don’t want it to take a child dying from this for something to be done,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.