Authorities: Scammers claiming to raise money for Dimmitt Country Club charities

DIMMITT, Texas (KFDA) - Castro County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about scammers lying about raising money with the Dimmitt Country Club.

Officials said the scam consists of a caller claiming to be sponsoring the country club and raising money for the country club’s charities, such as the American Cancer Society.

The phone number is from the Mount Vernon area and is (903) 466-0814.

If anyone gets a call like this, officials are advising not to give out any personal information or send money.

To report a possible scam, call the sheriff’s office at (806) 647-3311.

