Anthony Gonzalez leads Caprock to close victory over River Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Caprock Longhorns came away victorious on the road against River Road on Tuesday night.

A hot shooting start from Anthony Gonzalez propelled the Longhorns to what was ultimately a close win, 61-57. Gonzalez knocked down three straight shots from deep in the first few minutes, finishing with 15 points in the first quarter.

It’s been a rocky start to the season for the Longhorns, but the stellar performance gets them another win under their belts ahead of their district opener on Friday against Plainview. They currently sit at 4-16 heading into district play.

