Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Anthony Gonzalez leads Caprock to close victory over River Road

VIDEO: Anthony Gonzalez leads Caprock to close victory over River Road
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Caprock Longhorns came away victorious on the road against River Road on Tuesday night.

A hot shooting start from Anthony Gonzalez propelled the Longhorns to what was ultimately a close win, 61-57. Gonzalez knocked down three straight shots from deep in the first few minutes, finishing with 15 points in the first quarter.

It’s been a rocky start to the season for the Longhorns, but the stellar performance gets them another win under their belts ahead of their district opener on Friday against Plainview. They currently sit at 4-16 heading into district play.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating a crash resulting one teen dead and three teens injured in Swisher County.
1 teen dead, 3 teens injured after crash in Swisher County
After more than 10 years at the Amarillo Zoo, staff humanely euthanized Savannah the Tiger.
Amarillo Zoo’s Savannah the Tiger euthanized
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved-shooting...
Police: Officer shoots man with knife at Seaboard Foods in Guymon
A Stratford man has been released on bond after shooting a man in his home and fleeing the scene.
Police: Stratford suspect out on bond after shooting man in home and fleeing scene
DPS are investigating a crash resulting an Oklahoma man dead in Wheeler County.
1 man dead after crash in Wheeler County

Latest News

Lady Sandies get the win over Palo Duro, 62-16.
Amarillo High spoils Lady Dons district opener with 62-16 win
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Steve Jackson, Tascosa Boys Basketball Coach
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: AJ Johnson, Palo Duro Girls Basketball Coach
TPSN will be hosting the girls Amarillo High vs Palo Duro and the boys and girls Randall vs...
Stream Randall vs Hereford and Amarillo High vs Palo Duro Basketball games here