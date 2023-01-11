Who's Hiring?
Amarillo, Route 66 partners announce events for June festival

VIDEO: Amarillo, Route 66 partners announce events for June festival
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo and Texas Route 66 partners are continuing to plan for the upcoming route 66 festival.

The festival, set for June 1 to June 10, will create a celebration which will highlight the entirety of the historic road in Texas.

Today, organizers announced the first events leading up to the highway’s centennial anniversary in 2026.

“I think the chance to highlight something that’s 100 years old gives everything a special emphasis and all the towns across the Panhandle have some connection going back often 100 years so that’s going to be fun for people to rediscover all that,” said Richard Ware, Amarillo National Bank.

The festival will kick off with the Coors Ranch Rodeo at the Tri-State Fairgrounds. For a list of events, click here.

