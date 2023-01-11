Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Amarillo High spoils Lady Dons district opener with 62-16 win

VIDEO: Amarillo High spoils Lady Dons district opener with 62-16 win
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Lady Dons held their district opener at home on Tuesday night but came up short of a victory. The Amarillo High Lady Sandies shined once again and took the win, 62-16.

The Lady Sandies held their district opener last Friday in a big win over Caprock. The team put on a similar show in their game against the Lady Dons, proving why they’re one of the best teams in Texas. A 21-2 first quarter outburst set the stage for a wire to wire victory.

Two Lady Sandies finished in double figures with McKenzie Smith (19 points) and Lacey Rice (11 points) leading the way in the scoring department, each knocking down three three-pointers in the process. As a team, Amarillo High knocked nine shots down from beyond the arc in the win.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating a crash resulting one teen dead and three teens injured in Swisher County.
1 teen dead, 3 teens injured after crash in Swisher County
After more than 10 years at the Amarillo Zoo, staff humanely euthanized Savannah the Tiger.
Amarillo Zoo’s Savannah the Tiger euthanized
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved-shooting...
Police: Officer shoots man with knife at Seaboard Foods in Guymon
A Stratford man has been released on bond after shooting a man in his home and fleeing the scene.
Police: Stratford suspect out on bond after shooting man in home and fleeing scene
DPS are investigating a crash resulting an Oklahoma man dead in Wheeler County.
1 man dead after crash in Wheeler County

Latest News

Caprock's Anthony Gonzalez shines in win over River Road.
Anthony Gonzalez leads Caprock to close victory over River Road
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Steve Jackson, Tascosa Boys Basketball Coach
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: AJ Johnson, Palo Duro Girls Basketball Coach
TPSN will be hosting the girls Amarillo High vs Palo Duro and the boys and girls Randall vs...
Stream Randall vs Hereford and Amarillo High vs Palo Duro Basketball games here