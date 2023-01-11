Amarillo High spoils Lady Dons district opener with 62-16 win

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Lady Dons held their district opener at home on Tuesday night but came up short of a victory. The Amarillo High Lady Sandies shined once again and took the win, 62-16.

The Lady Sandies held their district opener last Friday in a big win over Caprock. The team put on a similar show in their game against the Lady Dons, proving why they’re one of the best teams in Texas. A 21-2 first quarter outburst set the stage for a wire to wire victory.

Two Lady Sandies finished in double figures with McKenzie Smith (19 points) and Lacey Rice (11 points) leading the way in the scoring department, each knocking down three three-pointers in the process. As a team, Amarillo High knocked nine shots down from beyond the arc in the win.

