Amarillo health department offering free COVID-19 vaccines at mobile clinics

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo Public Health Department released its upcoming mobile clinics for free COVID-19 vaccines.

Officials said getting the booster and/or the vaccine can prevent severe illness, death, and the spread of the virus.

Anyone ages six months and older can get the vaccine.

Officials said the newest variant, XBB1.5, was recently named “the most transmissible” by the World Health Organization.

Boosters can also minimize symptoms.

The clinics will have first and second doses, and the booster available for free.

Here is the schedule:

Jan. 12 at 6:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army

Jan. 15 at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe

Jan. 16 a 11:00 a.m. at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade at Bones Hooks Park

Jan. 20 a 10:00 a.m. at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center

