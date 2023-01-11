Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Amarillo health department offering free COVID-19 vaccines at mobile clinics

The city of Amarillo Public Health Department released its upcoming mobile clinics for free...
The city of Amarillo Public Health Department released its upcoming mobile clinics for free COVID-19 vaccines.(KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo Public Health Department released its upcoming mobile clinics for free COVID-19 vaccines.

Officials said getting the booster and/or the vaccine can prevent severe illness, death, and the spread of the virus.

Anyone ages six months and older can get the vaccine.

Officials said the newest variant, XBB1.5, was recently named “the most transmissible” by the World Health Organization.

Boosters can also minimize symptoms.

The clinics will have first and second doses, and the booster available for free.

Here is the schedule:

  • Jan. 12 at 6:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army
  • Jan. 15 at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe
  • Jan. 16 a 11:00 a.m. at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade at Bones Hooks Park
  • Jan. 20 a 10:00 a.m. at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After more than 10 years at the Amarillo Zoo, staff humanely euthanized Savannah the Tiger.
Amarillo Zoo’s Savannah the Tiger euthanized
DPS: 16-year-old girl was hit and killed while walking on I-27.
DPS: 16-year-old hit and killed while walking on I-27
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved-shooting...
Police: Officer shoots man with knife at Seaboard Foods in Guymon
A Stratford man has been released on bond after shooting a man in his home and fleeing the scene.
Police: Stratford suspect out on bond after shooting man in home and fleeing scene
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in a drive-by shooting investigation.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help in drive-by shooting investigation

Latest News

Video gaming disorder mental health condition by the World Health Organization
Video gaming addiction on the radar for doctors who treat and study addictions
SDF
Vermont mom, 3 kids OK after being hit by suspected drunk driver
WTAMU preparing for emergency situations
WT athletic trainers preparing for ‘real situations’, upgrading AED’s in case of cardiac arrest
Video: WT athletic trainers preparing for ‘real situations’, upgrading AED’s
Video: WT athletic trainers preparing for ‘real situations’, upgrading AED’s