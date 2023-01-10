West Texas A&M basketball coaches react to up and down road trip

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Both West Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball teams went 1-1 this past weekend.

They each hit the road and lost to Angelo State on Thursday but bounced back on Saturday with wins over UT Permian Basin. Despite the losses, team coaches seemed happy with their performances on the road trip.

“The big thing is that [if] you miss 50 shots, you can pretty much guarantee that you are going to hit more shots than that the next time around.” West Texas A&M women’s basketball assistant coach Will Sherman said after his team shot under 22% from the field on Thursday. “It just took a little bit more focus and just resilience and I’m so proud of the way our girls bounced back because that’s a difficult kind of back-to-back, Angelo and UTPB, because of the uniqueness of UTPB’s defense.”

“Our guys played hard.” West Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Tom Brown said of the two-game stint. “When that happens, you are pretty happy with it. We bounced back and played really well against UTPB. They aren’t as good as Angelo [State], but we played well in both games. We just didn’t get it done in the first one.”

West Texas A&M basketball returns home this week for two games. They welcome Western New Mexico on Thursday. Then, rival Eastern New Mexico on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.