TxDOT hosting virtual workshops to learn how to better serve seniors, disabled

Texas Department of Transportation is hosting virtual workshops to help them learn more on how to better provide services for seniors and individuals with disabilities.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Department of Transportation is hosting virtual workshops to help them learn more on how to better provide services for seniors and individuals with disabilities.

The series of workshops will focus on transit, and the many ways it helps people in their day-to-day life.

“At least this way I have freedom,” rural transit rider Donnie Gillie said. “When you’re car-less and don’t drive and just at home, that really means a lot. You can’t say enough about it how much it means to get to go and do some things.”

Officials said this will help them understand how transit caan best serve the needs of seniors and the disabled.

The workshop this week is on Jan. 12 at 10:00 a.m. To participate, click here.

