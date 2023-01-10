Snack Pak 4 Kids launches ‘Tillie Project’ for grandparents raising grandchildren

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Snack Pak 4 Kids is now offering grandparents, who are raising their grandchildren, a resource to combat food insecurities.

The ‘Tillie Project’ is named after an Amarillo grandparent, Tillie Dungan, who was caring for her great grandchildren.

The projects allows other’s like her to shop for necessary food items and create boxes.

Grandparents can work with school counselors to navigate the online system, discretely.

“They can work with their school counselor, they can work with the school social worker, if this is the situation they’re in, they just work with that individual and then we have all of the things set up behind the scenes so they can access this program,” said Dyron Howell, Executive Director of Snack Pak 4 Kids.

Grandparents can go online and fill out a customizable box or call Snack Pak 4 Kids for a ready made box.

“The online process really is more about creating dignity, respect and choice versus creating bureaucracy for our families,” said Howell.

Tillie says sharing her story of struggles can help many others around the community.

“Speaking out sharing the story, asking for help. So take that first step for many of you that are facing insecurities, please take that first step. It will be a blessing to all the children that you are helping and that is the most important part, I have great grandchildren and it feels wonderful having boxes like these,” said Tillie Dungan.

The project was created after Snack Pak 4 Kids surveyed AISD children, and saw how many students were being raised by grandparents.

“We recognize through our survey with a district that we have a lot of grandparents raising their grandkids and some of those grandparents face food insecurity. What this is, is our chance to not only recognize a problem but do something about it,” said Howell.

Tillie believes this resource will greatly impact students, and grandparents in the area.

“It will be such a blessing for the great grandparents and grandparents and the children to hat to know that they will have a little bit more fence stability in their lives. It’s really an awesome project. I am very thankful that it’s getting started,” said Tillie.

To apply for a box, speak with an AISD school counselor, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.