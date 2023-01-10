Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Police: Stratford suspect out on bond after shooting man in home and fleeing scene

A Stratford man has been released on bond after shooting a man in his home and fleeing the scene.
A Stratford man has been released on bond after shooting a man in his home and fleeing the scene.(Stratford Police Department)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRATFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A Stratford man has been released on bond after shooting a man in his home and fleeing the scene.

According to officials, on January 7, at around 3:52 a.m., Sherman County Dispatch got calls about a possible shooting.

The callers reported hearing four gunshots and seeing a white pickup driving from the scene.

The release says, more 911 calls said that the truck leaving the scene was carrying 31-year-old Derick Johnson to the hospital.

When officers arrived, neighbors said that they heard gunshots followed by a physical confrontation.

Johnson called 911 after the police arrived to tell them he was hiding behind his home and was shot.

The officers found Johnson and transported him to Cactus, where he was airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital.

After an investigation, Stratford police officers went to the home of 39-year-old Zachary Tyler Nelson where he was found by his white pickup.

Stratford police officers ordered Nelson away from his truck and onto the ground.

Nelson was arrested and evidence was collected from his home. Officers later learned that Nelson was attempting to conceal and clean evidence before they arrived.

The release says, Johnson was shot in the lower area of his abdomen when he opened his front door to Nelson beating on the door of his home. He immediately began to fight Nelson for the weapon where two more shots were fired, missing Johnson and hitting a wall of his home.

A forth shot was fired, hitting Johnson. Nelson entered Johnson’s home after the forth shot and then fled the scene.

Sherman County Justice of the Peace released Nelson on a $60,000 bond after being charging with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Burglary of a Habitation, Deadly Conduct and Tampering with Evidence.

Johnson is in stable condition after several surgeries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating a crash resulting one teen dead and three teens injured in Swisher County.
1 teen dead, 3 teens injured after crash in Swisher County
After more than 10 years at the Amarillo Zoo, staff humanely euthanized Savannah the Tiger.
Amarillo Zoo’s Savannah the Tiger euthanized
DPS are investigating a crash resulting an Oklahoma man dead in Wheeler County.
1 man dead after crash in Wheeler County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved-shooting...
Police: Officer shoots man with knife at Seaboard Foods in Guymon
A Childress man has died after a crash in Collingsworth County over the weekend.
Childress man dead after crash south of Wellington over the weekend

Latest News

The Boy Scouts of America in Amarillo say duty to our county is an important part of the Boy...
Boy Scouts of America provide an official United States Flag Retirement Box in Sante Fe building
Fire crews are performing mop up operations after a grass fire in the area of North Osage and...
Grass fire near Osage and 24th under control, started by power lines
Amarillo city leaders today started addressing several infrastructure needs by voting to issue...
City of Amarillo addressing infrastructure needs by voting to issue $60 million of debt
Moore County Crime Stoppers Inc.
Photo shows suspect who crashed stolen vehicle in Dumas