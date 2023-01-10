Police: Stratford suspect out on bond after shooting man in home and fleeing scene

STRATFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A Stratford man has been released on bond after shooting a man in his home and fleeing the scene.

According to officials, on January 7, at around 3:52 a.m., Sherman County Dispatch got calls about a possible shooting.

The callers reported hearing four gunshots and seeing a white pickup driving from the scene.

The release says, more 911 calls said that the truck leaving the scene was carrying 31-year-old Derick Johnson to the hospital.

When officers arrived, neighbors said that they heard gunshots followed by a physical confrontation.

Johnson called 911 after the police arrived to tell them he was hiding behind his home and was shot.

The officers found Johnson and transported him to Cactus, where he was airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital.

After an investigation, Stratford police officers went to the home of 39-year-old Zachary Tyler Nelson where he was found by his white pickup.

Stratford police officers ordered Nelson away from his truck and onto the ground.

Nelson was arrested and evidence was collected from his home. Officers later learned that Nelson was attempting to conceal and clean evidence before they arrived.

The release says, Johnson was shot in the lower area of his abdomen when he opened his front door to Nelson beating on the door of his home. He immediately began to fight Nelson for the weapon where two more shots were fired, missing Johnson and hitting a wall of his home.

A forth shot was fired, hitting Johnson. Nelson entered Johnson’s home after the forth shot and then fled the scene.

Sherman County Justice of the Peace released Nelson on a $60,000 bond after being charging with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Burglary of a Habitation, Deadly Conduct and Tampering with Evidence.

Johnson is in stable condition after several surgeries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

