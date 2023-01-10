Police: Officer shoots man with knife at Seaboard Foods in Guymon

GUYMON, Okla. (KFDA) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved-shooting after a man was shot and killed at the Seaboard Foods Processing Plant.

According to the release, on Jan. 9, at around 8:19 p.m., officers responded to a call on an agitated and disgruntled employee.

While speaking with the employee who was identified as 26-year-old Chiewelthap Mariar, police say Mariar produced a knife and began walking towards the officers.

The release says officers tried to ‘de-escalate’ the situation before using a taser.

The taser was unsuccessful and Mariar kept walking towards the officers at which point the officer fired, hitting Mariar.

Mariar was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.