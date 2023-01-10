Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Police: Officer shoots man with knife at Seaboard Foods in Guymon

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved-shooting...
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved-shooting after a man was shot and killed at the Seaboard Foods Processing Plant.(WABI)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUYMON, Okla. (KFDA) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved-shooting after a man was shot and killed at the Seaboard Foods Processing Plant.

According to the release, on Jan. 9, at around 8:19 p.m., officers responded to a call on an agitated and disgruntled employee.

While speaking with the employee who was identified as 26-year-old Chiewelthap Mariar, police say Mariar produced a knife and began walking towards the officers.

The release says officers tried to ‘de-escalate’ the situation before using a taser.

The taser was unsuccessful and Mariar kept walking towards the officers at which point the officer fired, hitting Mariar.

Mariar was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating a crash resulting one teen dead and three teens injured in Swisher County.
1 teen dead, 3 teens injured after crash in Swisher County
After more than 10 years at the Amarillo Zoo, staff humanely euthanized Savannah the Tiger.
Amarillo Zoo’s Savannah the Tiger euthanized
DPS are investigating a crash resulting an Oklahoma man dead in Wheeler County.
1 man dead after crash in Wheeler County
A Childress man has died after a crash in Collingsworth County over the weekend.
Childress man dead after crash south of Wellington over the weekend
Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.
Oil rig worker dies after falling into pit

Latest News

Fire crews are working to contain a grass fire in Potter County.
Potter County crews working to contain grass fire
Moore County Crime Stoppers looking for information on two elementary burglaries
Moore County Crime Stoppers asking for information on two elementary school burglaries
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in a drive-by shooting investigation.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help in drive-by shooting investigation
SHOOTING
VIDEO: Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help in drive-by shooting investigation