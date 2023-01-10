Photo shows suspect who crashed stolen vehicle in Dumas

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Moore County Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying a suspect who crashed a stolen vehicle.

Officials said Dumas Police Department were investigating a theft of a motor vehicle. A date was not given.

Later on, the vehicle was involved in the crash and the driver of the stolen vehicle ran away.

An officer’s body camera captured a picture of a suspect.

Investigators said they believe the suspect involved in these incidents is also tied to a string of vehicle burglaries that happened right after the crash.

If anyone has information of the suspect, please call police at (806) 395-8477.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward.

