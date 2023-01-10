Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Pentagon drops COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops

President Joe Biden speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023,...
President Joe Biden speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Washington. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin listens at right.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press and LOLITA C. BALDOR
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon formally dropped its COVID-19 vaccination mandate Tuesday, but a new memo signed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also gives commanders some discretion in how or whether to deploy troops who are not vaccinated.

Austin’s memo has been widely anticipated ever since legislation signed into law on Dec. 23 gave him 30 days to rescind the mandate. The Defense Department had already stopped all related personnel actions, such as discharging troops who refused the shot.

“The Department will continue to promote and encourage COVID-19 vaccination for all service members,” Austin said in the memo. “Vaccination enhances operational readiness and protects the force.”

Austin said that commanders have the authority to maintain unit readiness and a healthy force He added, however, that other department policies — including mandates for other vaccines — remain in place. That includes, he said, “the ability of commanders to consider, as appropriate, the individual immunization status of personnel in making deployment, assignment, and other operational decisions, including when vaccination is required for travel to, or entry into, a foreign nation.”

The contentious political issue, which has divided America, forced more than 8,400 troops out of the military for refusing to obey a lawful order when they declined to get the vaccine. Thousands of others sought religious and medical exemptions. Austin’s memo ends those exemption requests.

Austin, who instituted the mandate in August 2021 after the Pfizer vaccine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration and as the coronavirus pandemic raged, was staunch in his desire to maintain it insisting the vaccine was necessary to protect the health of the force. He and other defense leaders argued that for decades troops, particularly those deployed overseas, had been required to get as many as 17 different vaccines. No other vaccine mandates were affected by the new law.

But Congress agreed to rescind the mandate, with opponents reluctantly saying that perhaps it had already succeeded in getting the bulk of the force vaccinated. Roughly 99% of active-duty troops in the Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps had gotten the vaccine, and 98% of the Army. The Guard and Reserve rates are lower, but generally are more than 90%.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating a crash resulting one teen dead and three teens injured in Swisher County.
1 teen dead, 3 teens injured after crash in Swisher County
After more than 10 years at the Amarillo Zoo, staff humanely euthanized Savannah the Tiger.
Amarillo Zoo’s Savannah the Tiger euthanized
DPS are investigating a crash resulting an Oklahoma man dead in Wheeler County.
1 man dead after crash in Wheeler County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved-shooting...
Police: Officer shoots man with knife at Seaboard Foods in Guymon
A Childress man has died after a crash in Collingsworth County over the weekend.
Childress man dead after crash south of Wellington over the weekend

Latest News

The Boy Scouts of America in Amarillo say duty to our county is an important part of the Boy...
Boy Scouts of America provide an official United States Flag Retirement Box in Sante Fe building
Fire crews are performing mop up operations after a grass fire in the area of North Osage and...
Grass fire near Osage and 24th under control, started by power lines
The weather whiplash is forcing California to face the dilemma of how to manage floodwaters.
Landslides, sinkholes, floodwaters plague soggy California
A Stratford man has been released on bond after shooting a man in his home and fleeing the scene.
Police: Stratford suspect out on bond after shooting man in home and fleeing scene