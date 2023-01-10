Who's Hiring?
N.M. State Senator to introduce baby box legislation

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - New Mexico State Senator David Gallegos is planning to introduce a new piece of legislation that will make baby boxes available throughout New Mexico.

Though not the first time Gallegos has proposed the amendment, he announced his intention to reintroduce the legislation after a baby boy was discovered in a dumpster in Hobbs, New Mexico in January of last year. The boy’s mother, Alexis Avila, who was 18 years old at the time, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and child abuse.

Avila was arraigned on January 12, 2022, where she pleaded not guilty to the charges. Avila remains on house arrest as her trial proceeds.

Under the current New Mexico Safe Haven for Infants Act, an infant can be surrendered at a hospital, a law enforcement agency, or a fire station and staff must be on-site at the time of surrender.

Gallegos’ proposed legislation would amend the current act to allow for baby boxes as another point of surrender not currently included in the act.

A baby box, or baby hatch, is a place where a baby, typically a newborn, can be brought and anonymously surrendered. According to Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the boxes are temperature-controlled and contain a small mattress inside to keep the infant warm and comfortable. The box also has an exterior door that automatically locks upon placement of a newborn inside of it and allows available staff to secure the baby from inside the facility. Baby boxes can be found in a fire station or a hospital.

