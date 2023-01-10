Moore County Crime Stoppers asking for information on two elementary school burglaries

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Crime Stoppers are asking for information on two burglaries at two elementary schools that are believed to be connected.

According to the release, over the past weekend a suspect or suspects stole an enclosed trailer and several power tools from two different Moore County elementary school properties in Dumas and Cactus.

Officials believe that the thefts are connected to the same suspect(s).

The suspect(s) stole an enclosed Kel-Tex Electric trailer that contained several Milwaukee brand power tools and equipment from an elementary school property in Cactus.

They also cut a padlock to a storage building on school property in Dumas, and stole several more Milwaukee tools.

If you have any information on this theft, call the Moore County Crime Stoppers at 806-935 8477.

