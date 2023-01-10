Who's Hiring?
KCBD Investigates: Wilson ISD Athletic Director indicted on multiple charges, including improper relationship between educator and student

The Lynn County Sheriff's Office confirms Wilson ISD Athletic Director William Ray Parmer III...
The Lynn County Sheriff's Office confirms Wilson ISD Athletic Director William Ray Parmer III was indicted on charges of improper relationship between educator and student, as well as indecency with a child by contact, and indecency with a child by exposure.(Lynn County Sheriff's Office)
By Shaley Sanders
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lynn County grand jury has indicted Wilson ISD Athletic Director William Ray Parmer III.

Parmer is charged with improper relationship between an educator and student, indecency with a child by contact and indecency with a child by exposure.

The Lynn County Sheriff’s Office said Parmer turned himself in at 6 p.m. on Jan. 9.

Parmer’s bond was set at $190,000.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Parmer bonded out of jail Tuesday morning.

Wilson ISD’s Superintendent Juvencio Portillo said he learned of the allegations against the employee on Friday, Dec. 30.

Portillo said the district immediately contacted the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services.

Parmer was placed on paid administrative leave at that time.

Parmer is still listed on the district’s website as the athletic director, basketball coach, and math teacher.

