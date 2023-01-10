Hobbs newspaper carrier shot while delivering papers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Hobbs newspaper carrier was shot this mornings while delivering newspapers to the community.

The carrier for the Hobbs News-Sun was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“First and foremost, it appears the carrier will be ok and we pray the carrier continues to have a healthy recovery in what early reports appears to be a random act,” the Hobbs News-Sun posted on their Facebook page.

The Hobbs Police Department is still investigating the shooting.

Officials of the Hobbs News-Sun stated papers will not be delivered to portions of southeast Hobbs because of the shooting. Many newspapers were in the carrier’s vehicle and are being taken in as evidence.

