Grass fire near Osage and 24th under control, started by power lines

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Fire crews are performing mop up operations after a grass fire in the area of North Osage and NE 24th Avenue.

The Amarillo Fire Department says utility workers were making repairs in an alley when the wind knocked the power lines down and sparked the fire.

24th Ave was closed in the area temporarily.

The fire is under control at this time.

