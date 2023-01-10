G.O.A.T. of the Week: Cassie McClurg

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cassie McClurg is used to dominating on the court for the Highland Park Lady Hornets. This year has been the most challenging. She was poised for another spectacular season, until one crushing day last summer.

“I was just playing, I was going up for a layup, and I stopped really fast, and I tore it.” McClurg said as she recounted her injury in July during a Dallas tournament. “At that moment, I didn’t know I tore it. We came back to the doctors, and they said it was my meniscus. So, I planned to be playing this year and then when we got the MRI back, I completely tore my ACL, and I was really low. It was a hard time for me.”

Cassie didn’t stay low for very long. She immediately jumped into the recovery process in the hopes of making it back for her senior year.

“Coming to two-a-days everyday, my family kept pushing me in physical therapy when I didn’t want to. My coaches.” McClurg said. “I [don’t] think if i didn’t have my family and my teammates and my coaches that I have now, I don’t think I would’ve come back this early.”

McClurg returned to game action in December, less than six months after her injury. Her comeback gave Cassie the opportunity to truly leave her mark on Highland Park. Last week, she broke the school record for career points; a record that stood for nearly 30 years.

“She’s a warrior.” Cassie’s head coach, Matt Taylor, said of his star player. “She works hard everyday. Anything you ask her to do, she’s willing to do and put her body through that for the better of the team.”

All that hard work means that McClurg will live on in Highland Park basketball history until the next great Lady Hornet breaks her records.

