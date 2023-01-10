Who's Hiring?
First Alert: Strong winds for Wednesday

The storm will bring significant impacts most of the day Wednesday.
The storm will bring significant impacts most of the day Wednesday.(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are tracking a powerful low pressure system approaching our area from the west.

The storm will bring significant impacts most of the day Wednesday. Unfortunately, we appear way too dry to expect any precipitation, but winds could be quite serious.

Sustained winds above 35mph are likely with gusts over 55mph possible. A High Wind Watch is in effect for much of our area on Wednesday.

The storm will bring significant impacts most of the day Wednesday.
The storm will bring significant impacts most of the day Wednesday.(KFDA)

Along with the potential for blowing dust, hazardous travel, and minor wind damage there is also an increasing threat of wildfires since we have been quite dry lately.

The storm will bring significant impacts most of the day Wednesday.
The storm will bring significant impacts most of the day Wednesday.(KFDA)

Folks are encouraged to plan accordingly:

Limiting travel if driving a high profile vehicle, securing loose outdoor items, and properly disposing of cigarettes.

Any activity that uses open flame or creates sparking should be rescheduled until the wind subsides Thursday.

