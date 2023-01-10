Extreme Wind Blowing In

After a beautiful Monday, winds look to pick up for Tuesday afternoon, and not really let up for a couple of days. An incoming low pressure system will kick winds out of the west today around 25-35 mph, especially in the afternoon, gusting over 45 mph at times. This dry westerly wind will allow temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 70s for most of the area, but this also dries us out, prompting some fire danger concerns. Wednesday still looks to be the windiest day of the week, with a similar set up, but westerly winds will likely be at a sustained 35-40 mph range with gusts over 60 mph likely.

Blowing dust and fire danger look to be the most prominent risks associated with this system, but you’ll also want to keep an eye out for larger profile vehicles and any un-secured items outside that could be caught in the winds.

