Doppler Dave Prepares For Big Wind

Breezy conditions today are just a taste of what we are tracking tomorrow. As a potent low pressure system approaches we will be involved in a vigorous wind field that generates winds gusting over 50mph. A High Wind Watch is in effect. Temperatures will be mild, fortunately, in the 60s - but the powerful winds will hamper travel and create a threat for wildfires. Winds will subside by Thursday, but tomorrow will be a First Alert day due to the potential impacts.

