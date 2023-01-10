Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Prepares For Big Wind

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Breezy conditions today are just a taste of what we are tracking tomorrow. As a potent low pressure system approaches we will be involved in a vigorous wind field that generates winds gusting over 50mph. A High Wind Watch is in effect. Temperatures will be mild, fortunately, in the 60s - but the powerful winds will hamper travel and create a threat for wildfires. Winds will subside by Thursday, but tomorrow will be a First Alert day due to the potential impacts.

