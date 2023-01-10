Who's Hiring?
Diversity in law enforcement: APD encourages more women to join the force

APD WILL BE HOSTING A WOMEN'S RECRUITING EVENT ON JANUARY 28TH
APD WILL BE HOSTING A WOMEN'S RECRUITING EVENT ON JANUARY 28TH(APD Facebook page)
By Danielle Salazar
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement agencies across the country, including Amarillo Police Department, are working to build diversity in law enforcement by adding more women to the force.

The National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives (NAWLEE) co-founded the effort to increase the number of women in law enforcement to 30 percent by 2030.

The main goals of this effort is advancing women in policing through recruitment, retention, and representation in all ranks.

“I think its a great career for women and I tell people all the time law enforcement cannot exist without women,” said APD Sgt. Carla Burr.

Burr said they are working to increase the women presence at the police department.

“Right now we have 47 women police officers and there’s 376 total officers so that’s 320 male officers, and we want women to know they can do this, it’s a great way to serve your community, its a career worth while, something your kids and family can be proud of being a leader and a representative for people like you that have voices that maybe haven’t been heard,” she said.

In efforts to add more women to the police force, APD will be hosting a women’s recruiting event on Jan. 28 at the Amarillo Museum of Art.

Click here for the event details.

