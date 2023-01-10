City of Amarillo addressing infrastructure needs by voting to issue $60 million of debt

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo city leaders today started addressing several infrastructure needs by voting to issue about $60 million of debt.

Most of the projects concern drainage issues, water and sewer service, and landfill capacity.

The latest city budget from October raised drainage, water and sewer rates anticipating paying for the debt.

Property taxes will pay for the landfill work.

