Boy Scouts of America provide an official United States Flag Retirement Box in Sante Fe building

By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Boy Scouts of America in Amarillo say duty to our county is an important part of the Boy Scouts of America program.

“If your flag at your house or wherever is tattered or torn, do not throw it away. That is not kosher, it is not a doable thing. You cannot throw it away, you can not,” says Nancy Tanner, Potter County Judge.

The Boy scouts are serving the community by providing United States flag receptacles all over the community. One being on the first floor of the Santa Fe building, ready for public use.

“Who doesn’t have an old flag in the garage that they don’t know what to do with, and how to dispose of it? It’s not hard, just come by if you’re going to go pay your taxes or get your license plates or whatever, just drop it in the little receptacle in the lobby and it’s good to go,” says Tanner.

Judge Tanner says after you dispose of your flag properly, the Potter County Sheriff’s Department and, or Boy Scouts of America in Amarillo will burn it for you.

Judge Nancy Tanner warns of the dangers of not having this available to the public.

“People, if they do it correctly, they have to burn it and you don’t want someone starting a fire in their own backyard, burning down someone else’s fence, or whatever by doing that. The safest way to do it is to bring it here and we’ll take care of it for them,” says Tanner

We found the box is being used currently to dispose of worn or tattered flags.

An additional retirement box had been asked to be placed in the Potter County Courthouse and says if more are needed, she can make it happen!

