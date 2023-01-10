Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help in drive-by shooting investigation

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in a drive-by shooting investigation.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in a drive-by shooting investigation.

Randall County deputies responded to the shooting on May 22 in the area of Lazy 2 Road and Running W Trail. They found one victim with gunshot wounds and multiple bullet holes in the home.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to an arrest, you could earn a cash reward of up to $2,000.

