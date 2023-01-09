WT athletic trainers preparing for ‘real situations’, upgrading AED’s in case of cardiac arrest

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is better preparing in case of a cardiac arrest, after NFL player Damar Hamlin suffered from one during a game last week.

WT has begun looking at its ‘Emergency Action Plans’ involving all staff, administration and trainers.

“Reminding everyone in athletics that these are real situations and they may need to step in. We talked through some stuff making sure we know the locations of all the AED’s,” said Luke Kasper, Director of Sports Medicine.

WT’s Director of Sports Medicine tells me he has noticed many of it’s AED’s are going out of date and some of the batteries and pads are even getting harder to match the current models.

“We need to get some new AED’s, ours are kind of older. That would be the biggest thing is changing those out,” said Kasper.

One trainer we spoke with says although the situation has been worrisome, he believes his training, and reviewing. is key to helping an athlete when it comes to an extreme emergency situation.

“‘Ready’ is a interesting word to say. I would say that I believe our training would take over. I’ve never experienced a cardiac event as an athletic trainer. So I can’t say that I’m completely ready, but I’m confident that I would respond to the level of my training,” said Ronald Ting, Assistant Athletic Trainer.

Kasper stresses the importance of trainers, both on and off the field.

“It’s always good to have somebody CPR, AED ready at practices at competitions and you know, anything that can happen even if it’s just during regular school day. This situation is a good reminder that there’s a reason that our job exists. There’s a reason that we’re here, and it’s for situations like this,” said Kasper.

Kasper says they will begin rolling out new AED devices over the next few years.

