Stream Randall vs Hereford and Amarillo High vs Palo Duro Basketball games here

TPSN will be hosting the girls Amarillo High vs Palo Duro and the boys and girls Randall vs...
TPSN will be hosting the girls Amarillo High vs Palo Duro and the boys and girls Randall vs Hereford basketball games.(TPSN)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the girls Amarillo High vs Palo Duro and the boys and girls Randall vs Hereford basketball games.

The games are scheduled for Tuesday, January 10.

To stream the girls Amarillo High vs Palo Duro basketball game at 6:00 p.m., click here.

To Listen the girls Randall vs Hereford basketball game at 5:45 p.m., click here.

To Listen the boys Randall vs Hereford basketball game at 7:15 p.m., click here.

