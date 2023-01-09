Spring-like week ahead

Westerly winds are going to dominate the forecast in a couple of facets this week. For today, expect warming temperatures, with highs in the mid-60s. Winds will be on the calmer side, switching between southwesterly to northwesterly at times. Starting on Tuesday, winds will pick up, speeding up to the mid 20s with gusts over 30 possible, and the warmest temperatures of the week. Wednesday will be the windiest, with sustained winds around 30 mph and gusts upwards of 45, prompting some fire danger concerns.

