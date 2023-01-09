Roosevelt County commissioners opens to public to comment on proposed abortion ordinance

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The Roosevelt County Commissioners will be listening to comments on a proposed ordinance to force abortion providers to follow federal law.

The building will be open at 6:30 p.m. to the public to sign up. All comments will follow the 2022-02 Public Participation Resolution, and is limited to 3 minutes per speaker.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. and the sign up sheets will be collected before the meeting.

The commission will alternate between For and Against opinions from members of the public whom signed up to speak.

