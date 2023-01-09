Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

John Deere frees farmers to repair their own equipment

John Deere's agreement comes after many years of debate.
John Deere's agreement comes after many years of debate.(Source: John Deere/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - John Deere is giving farmers the long-sought right to repair agricultural equipment on their own.

The agreement signed Sunday follows years of lawsuits and complaints.

It means farmers can diagnose and fix their John Deere tractors without using company parts or facilities.

The American Farm Bureau Federation said the agreement also protects John Deere’s intellectual property.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Rangers are assisting in an investigation after the Tulia Police Department requested...
Texas Rangers investigating early morning shooting in Tulia
A Childress man has died after a crash in Collingsworth County over the weekend.
Childress man dead after crash south of Wellington over the weekend
This program supports new investments in infrastructure for food aggregation, processing,...
Amarillo Edes Custom Meats receives $4.9 million loan from USDA to expand
The city of Amarillo is asking for volunteers as it prepares for the semi-annual ‘point in...
City of Amarillo needs volunteers and donations for semi-annual ‘Point-in-Time’ homeless count
Amarillo Dumpster
City of Amarillo returning to 2 trash pickups a week for residents

Latest News

The Brazilian Congress was destroyed after Jair Bolonaro’s supporters broke in.
Brazilian Congress destroyed after Bolonaro’s supporters break in
Police said Abby Zwerner, a teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student, is recovering.
Vigil planned for teacher who police say was shot by 6-year-old student
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during the daily briefing at the...
US says Iran may be ‘contributing’ to war crimes in Ukraine
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
7-year-old killed by neighbor’s pitbull remembered as a ‘bright soul’
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk down the steps after their wedding at St. George's...
Prince Harry accuses Camilla of ‘dangerous’ leaks to media