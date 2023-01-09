Who's Hiring?
Eastern New Mexico University welcomes back Kelley Lee as new head football coach

Kelley Lee
Kelley Lee(ENMU Athletics)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PORTALES, New Mexico (KFDA) - Eastern New Mexico University’s Director of Athletics Dr. Paul Weir anncounced this afternoon the rehire of head football coach Kelley Lee.

Coach Lee was the former offensive coordinator for the Greyhounds from 2012-2016 before assuming the role of head coach from 2017-2020. He spent the last two years as the head football coach at Veterans Early College High School in Brownsville, Texas where he accumilated a 17-7 record.

During his three seasons with ENMU, Coach Lee comprised a record of 21-12 and lead the 2019 squad to the team’s first ever Division II bowl victory over Southern Arkansas, 20-13, in the Heritage Bowl.

“For me, New Mexico is home,” said Coach Lee. “I’m excited, humbled, and honored to be welcomed back with open arms.”

