Crews respond to early morning fire near 3rd Ave and Madison St

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to an early morning structure fire that happened near NW 3rd Ave and Madison St.

According to officials, at around 5:50 a.m., crews were called on a two alarm fire this morning near NW 3rd Ave and N. Madison Street.

When crews arrived they found a single story abandoned apartment complex with heavy smoke and fire coming from the south units and multiple people evacuating.

The release says all the units on the south side of the complex were clear of occupants but the east and north units still had multiple people sleeping.

Firefighters evacuated the remaining people and all fire personnel continued to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

madison street fire (kfda)

More information will be given once it becomes available.

