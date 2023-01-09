Childress man dead after crash south of Wellington over the weekend

COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Childress man has died after a crash in Collingsworth County over the weekend.

DPS officials say 52-year-old Oran Starkey III was driving a pickup south on US 83 south of Wellington when he failed to negotiate a curve.

This caused the pickup to veer off the roadway, travel into a borrow ditch and crash into a road sign. The pickup flipped end-over-end, and Starkey was thrown from the pickup.

Starkey was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

