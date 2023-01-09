Childress man dead after crash south of Wellington over the weekend
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Childress man has died after a crash in Collingsworth County over the weekend.
DPS officials say 52-year-old Oran Starkey III was driving a pickup south on US 83 south of Wellington when he failed to negotiate a curve.
This caused the pickup to veer off the roadway, travel into a borrow ditch and crash into a road sign. The pickup flipped end-over-end, and Starkey was thrown from the pickup.
Starkey was pronounced dead on the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.