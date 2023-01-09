Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Childress man dead after crash south of Wellington over the weekend

A Childress man has died after a crash in Collingsworth County over the weekend.
A Childress man has died after a crash in Collingsworth County over the weekend.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Childress man has died after a crash in Collingsworth County over the weekend.

DPS officials say 52-year-old Oran Starkey III was driving a pickup south on US 83 south of Wellington when he failed to negotiate a curve.

This caused the pickup to veer off the roadway, travel into a borrow ditch and crash into a road sign. The pickup flipped end-over-end, and Starkey was thrown from the pickup.

Starkey was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Rangers are assisting in an investigation after the Tulia Police Department requested...
Texas Rangers investigating early morning shooting in Tulia
This program supports new investments in infrastructure for food aggregation, processing,...
Amarillo Edes Custom Meats receives $4.9 million loan from USDA to expand
The city of Amarillo is asking for volunteers as it prepares for the semi-annual ‘point in...
City of Amarillo needs volunteers and donations for semi-annual ‘Point-in-Time’ homeless count
Amarillo Dumpster
City of Amarillo returning to 2 trash pickups a week for residents
The InfantRisk Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is hearing from women...
‘They are just in tears’: Mothers using banned drug in the U.S., causing serious side effects

Latest News

The Amarillo Fire Department responded to an early morning structure fire that happened near NW...
Crews respond to early morning fire near 3rd Ave and Madison St
the chat
2ND CUP: Ruben on the Road; Gracie's Project
The amount of volunteers have been down for nearly two years. The High Plains Food Bank says an...
High Plains Food Bank asking for volunteers to ‘distributing as much food to the Texas Panhandle’
Amarillo Dumpster
City of Amarillo returning to 2 trash pickups a week for residents