Bushland Falcons heading into district with new head coach

BUSHLAND, Texas (KFDA) - Connor Copley has taken over as the head coach of the Bushland Falcons boys basketball team.

This is after former Bushland coach Kendall Cogburn moved on to West Plains after last season.

So far, Copley and the Falcons are off to a solid start, going 9-7, including a win on Tuesday night over Caprock.

“We can’t be one dimensional,” Copley said. “It’s going to come down to each guy doing their part and embracing their role, and that’s what it’s going to take every night, because it’ll be a dog fight in district. We’ve just been preaching all year to get better everyday and it’s a process. We’ve literally only been going for a month, you know, December 1st was our first game. So, just to get better every game and treat it as a practice and, you know, hoping to be peaking at the right time.”

It’s going to be a rough first half of district games for the Falcons, as they will only have one home game between now and January 30th.

