Amarillo Zoo’s Savannah the Tiger euthanized

After more than 10 years at the Amarillo Zoo, staff humanely euthanized Savannah the Tiger.
After more than 10 years at the Amarillo Zoo, staff humanely euthanized Savannah the Tiger.(Amarillo Zoo)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After more than 10 years at the Amarillo Zoo, staff humanely euthanized Savannah the Tiger.

The 19-year-old Bengal tiger battled arthritis and kidney disease since 2021.

She came to the Amarillo Zoo in 2010 and was a favorite of staff and visitors.

“Savannah held such a big place in our hearts. She all taught us how to love and care for such a magnificent species. Savannah will be greatly missed,” said Berkeley Hilliard, Amarillo Zoo curator.

Since 2021, staff administered advantaged age preventative care to Savannah to improve her quality of life. Recently, staff discovered she was ill, and after conferring with consulting veterinarians, made the decision to euthanize her.

“Please keep the Amarillo Zoo team in your thoughts as they navigate this difficult time. It goes without saying that our animals are truly and extension of our family. This loss is quite hard for our keepers and staff,” said Dylan Long, Amarillo Zoo visitor service specialist.

Savannah’s sister Sabrina died in January of 2021 due to a rare invasive cancer. The average lifespan of a Bengal tiger in the wild is eight to 10 years.

After more than 10 years at the Amarillo Zoo, staff humanely euthanized Savannah the Tiger.
After more than 10 years at the Amarillo Zoo, staff humanely euthanized Savannah the Tiger.(Amarillo Zoo)

