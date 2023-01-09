1 teen dead, 3 teens injured after crash in Swisher County

SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting one teen dead and three teens injured in Swisher County.

According to DPS, on Sunday, Jan. 8, at around 4 a.m., a Chrysler was traveling westbound on SH 86 when it veered off the roadway into the north ditch and hit a concrete culvert, causing it to vault into the air.

The Chrysler landed on its left side and began to roll frontwards, end-over-end, ejecting two unsecured teen passengers, one of whom died.

The vehicle came to a rest upright in an open field.

The 16-year-old driver was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

A 15-year-old passenger was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A 16-year-old and a 19-year-old passenger were both transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

DPS says speed and alcohol use are believed to be contributing factors to the crash.

Charges are pending according to the outcome of the investigation.

