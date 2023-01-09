1 man dead after crash in Wheeler County

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting an Oklahoma man dead in Wheeler County.

According to DPS, on Sunday, Jan. 8, at around 11:25 p.m., a Dodge driven by 28-year-old Timothy Currie was traveling eastbound on SH 152 when he veered off the roadway and traveled into the south ditch, where it rolled over, ejecting Currie.

The Dodge came to rest upside down in the ditch. Currie was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

