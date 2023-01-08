Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Pleasant Conditions Continue

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today was yet another warm and clear day, and those clear conditions look to continue into the night tonight, with lows dropping into the mid 30′s. As for tomorrow, there won’t be much change in the weather, as we’ll see highs in the mid to upper 60′s with primarily sunny skies. The next big change we will see in temperatures will be on Thursday which will follow a cold front that comes through Wednesday night, where highs on Thursday will “only” be in the low to mid 50′s.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Rangers are assisting in an investigation after the Tulia Police Department requested...
Texas Rangers investigating early morning shooting in Tulia
The InfantRisk Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is hearing from women...
‘They are just in tears’: Mothers using banned drug in the U.S., causing serious side effects
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
This program supports new investments in infrastructure for food aggregation, processing,...
Amarillo Edes Custom Meats receives $4.9 million loan from USDA to expand
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons

Latest News

Sunday Outlook with Tanner
Sunday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Warm Temps Return after a Cool Day
Saturday Outlook with Tanner
Saturday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Cooler And Warmer