Pleasant Conditions Continue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today was yet another warm and clear day, and those clear conditions look to continue into the night tonight, with lows dropping into the mid 30′s. As for tomorrow, there won’t be much change in the weather, as we’ll see highs in the mid to upper 60′s with primarily sunny skies. The next big change we will see in temperatures will be on Thursday which will follow a cold front that comes through Wednesday night, where highs on Thursday will “only” be in the low to mid 50′s.

