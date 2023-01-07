Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Warm Temps Return after a Cool Day

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Calm winds and chilly temperatures will be the dominant factors for tonight, before warm temperatures return to the region tomorrow. Tomorrow may be a little breezier than what we saw today, with winds ranging anywhere from 10 to 20 mph. The warm temperatures look to stick around, where we will likely see 60′s through the middle part of the week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
The Texas Rangers are assisting in an investigation after the Tulia Police Department requested...
Texas Rangers investigating early morning shooting in Tulia
Former Hereford star Mia Castaneda playing for the Harlem Globetrotters.
Former Hereford star Mia Castaneda is now playing with the Harlem Globetrotters and inspiring kids across the country
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new scam in the area.
SCAM ALERT: Potter County officials warn of ‘warrant for your arrest’ scam

Latest News

Saturday Outlook with Tanner
Saturday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Cooler And Warmer
Cooler And Warmer
Early Friday Outlook with Tanner
Early Friday Outlook with Tanner