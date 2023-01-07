Warm Temps Return after a Cool Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Calm winds and chilly temperatures will be the dominant factors for tonight, before warm temperatures return to the region tomorrow. Tomorrow may be a little breezier than what we saw today, with winds ranging anywhere from 10 to 20 mph. The warm temperatures look to stick around, where we will likely see 60′s through the middle part of the week.

