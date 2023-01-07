Canyon wins rivalry matchups, girls and boys take down Randall

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon boys and girls teams both took down Randall on Friday night in the rivalry matchup over at Randall High School.

The Canyon girls got off to an 8-0 start in the girls game before which ultimately became on the major differences in the game. The Lady Raiders fought back for a time, but ultimately fell 47-37. Canyon’s Jayli Moss and Randall’s Sadie Sanchez led all scorers in the game with 13 points each.

The Randall and Canyon boys game was slightly closer, but the Eagles ultimately prevailed despite another masterful performance from KJ Thomas. The Raiders star junior guard finished with 33 of the team’s 50 points, but it wasn’t enough. The Raiders had a chance in the final minute with the game sitting at 52-50 with just 46 seconds left. Canyon went on a 7-0 run over that final stretch to win 59-52.

