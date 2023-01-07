Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Canyon wins rivalry matchups, girls and boys take down Randall

By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon boys and girls teams both took down Randall on Friday night in the rivalry matchup over at Randall High School.

The Canyon girls got off to an 8-0 start in the girls game before which ultimately became on the major differences in the game. The Lady Raiders fought back for a time, but ultimately fell 47-37. Canyon’s Jayli Moss and Randall’s Sadie Sanchez led all scorers in the game with 13 points each.

The Randall and Canyon boys game was slightly closer, but the Eagles ultimately prevailed despite another masterful performance from KJ Thomas. The Raiders star junior guard finished with 33 of the team’s 50 points, but it wasn’t enough. The Raiders had a chance in the final minute with the game sitting at 52-50 with just 46 seconds left. Canyon went on a 7-0 run over that final stretch to win 59-52.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating a crash after a Dumas man died from a two semi crash on US 287.
Dumas man dead, 1 injured after 2 semi crash on US 287
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for sexual assault of a child
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
Mayra Rios, 37, is charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, both of which are...
Convenience store employee charged with stealing lottery tickets, cashing in prize winnings, police say
Amarillo Fire officials respond to a structure fire near Manhattan Street
Amarillo fire officials: House fire caused after dog knocks over candle, 1 injured

Latest News

KFDA THE WRAP UP
TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Tascosa vs Plainview basketball games.
Stream Tascosa vs Plainview and Canyon vs Randall basketball games here
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: CISD Athletic Director, Toby Tucker
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Rylee Robinson