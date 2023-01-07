Amarillo High girls and boys stay dominant, pick up wins over Caprock and Midland Legacy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High basketball teams continued their dominant play with wins over Caprock and Midland Legacy on Friday night.

The #3 ranked Lady Sandies put on a show against Caprock in the district opener. They went on to win 79-27. In the process, the Lady Sandies knocked down 11 three pointers including eight in the second half. Taytum Bell led the way with 14 points and three other Lady Sandies finished in double figures. It was Lacey Rice’s hot shooting in the third that really helped Amarillo High put Caprock away.

“Lacey... she can put up a big number in a hurry. “ Lady Sandies coach Jeff Williams said after the game. “I was proud of how we shot in the third quarter as well, but it was better execution. We actually took on-balanced shots, our type of shots and that helped us a lot.”

The 5th ranked boys team welcomed in Midland Legacy as they wait to start district play on January 17th. The team put up 41 points in the first half and ultimately went on to win 75-52. Cooper Pillion led all scorers in with 10 first half points.

The Lady Sandies will play Palo Duro on Tuesday while the boys play Hirschi.

