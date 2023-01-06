Who's Hiring?
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After some clouds and light sprinkles move out of the area early this morning, today will consist of sunny, warm, and breezy conditions, with highs in the upper 60′s and winds anywhere from 20 to 30 mph. Things will quickly calm down tonight, with calmer winds and temperatures dropping into the upper 20′s. As for the weekend, we will see a temporary cooldown on Saturday before we warm back into the 60′s for Sunday and a couple of days afterward, with no significant rain chance in sight.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

