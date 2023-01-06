Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

TxDOT Amarillo District reports rise in fatality crashes in 2022

It’s been over 20 years, since a deathless day on Texas roads and numbers released by TxDot for...
It’s been over 20 years, since a deathless day on Texas roads and numbers released by TxDot for 2022 aren’t helping.
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been over 20 years since a deathless day on Texas roads — and numbers released by TxDOT for 2022 aren’t helping.

In 2021, TxDOT recorded 90 deaths and a year later, in 2022, there was 101.

There are many factors contributing to this growth, however TxDOT says in 2022, the number of drug, alcohol and speeding related fatalities actually went down.

Although speed-related deaths went down in the area, it is still a major cause behind crashes in rural areas.

According to data, the largest increase in the Amarillo district was fatalities in rural areas, being up over 20 percent.

Texas A&M Transportation Institute says deaths on rural non-interstate Texas roadways happen at twice the rate of other roads.

“The severity of the crashes tend to be higher in rural areas and generally that has to do with speeds because people are travelling faster, there are less people on the roadways, so people are able to choose their own speeds more freely than they are in urban areas,” said Robert Wunderlich, director, Center for Transportation, Texas A&M Transportation Institute.

Wunderlich also says the lack of availability of emergency services in rural areas doesn’t help.

He also adds in rural areas, seat belt wearing is less frequent, which can many times save your life in a crash.

In the Panhandle, TxDOT says distracted driving was also an increasing factor, as numbers nearly doubled since 2021, but it’s more than just texting and driving.

“It could be putting on makeup, it could be eating, it could be other occupants in your vehicle and just because you’re on a cell phone, using a hands-free device, doesn’t mean you’re free of distractions because your mind is still on that phone call,” said Sonja Gross, public information officer, TxDOT Amarillo District.

Gross also says head-on collisions resulting in a fatality went up over 10 percent, along with intersection crash fatalities also increasing.

TxDOT meets on a regular basis, determining areas where it can approve.

The department does it through the four E’s: Engineering, Education, Enforcement and Emergency responders.

However, it encourages you to do your part in reducing the number of fatalities.

“Be safe, drive smart in 2023, make those great, smart driving decisions every time you get behind the wheel of your car, let’s buckle up, let’s drive to conditions,” said Gross.

Out of the 101 fatalities in 2022, this is how the numbers break down, according to TxDOT:

  • 23.8 percent involved unrestrained occupants
  • 34.7 percent involved DUI-Drugs and Alcohol
  • 24.8 percent were single vehicle run-off the road
  • 11.9 percent involved distracted driving, up from 5.6 percent in 2021
  • 78.2 percent occurred in rural areas, up from 55.6 percent in 2021
  • 22.8 percent occurred at an intersection, up from 17.8 percent in 2021
  • 33.7 percent involved a head-on collision, up from 22.2 percent in 2021
  • 28.7 percent were speed related

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for sexual assault of a child
DPS are investigating a crash after a Dumas man died from a two semi crash on US 287.
Dumas man dead, 1 injured after 2 semi crash on US 287
Sheriff: Major wreck on US 287 southbound
Sherman County officials: 1 dead in major crash on U.S. 287
Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades old law.
Bar owner says he’s forced to close early due to near decade-old liquor law
Amarillo Fire officials respond to a structure fire near Manhattan Street
Amarillo fire officials: House fire caused after dog knocks over candle, 1 injured

Latest News

panhandle community services
Health experts helping uninsured individuals get health coverage
Texas Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of upcoming weekend construction.
TXDOT alerting drivers of upcoming weekend construction in Dumas
On Wednesday, the Ninth Judicial District Attorney Quentin Ray announced his office filed a...
New Mexico officials file to dismiss murder charge for Clovis man
A lot of people think that larger guns are most used in gun violence cases. However, experts...
‘Wrong place at the wrong time’: Gun Violence experts share types of guns used and where violence takes place