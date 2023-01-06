‘They are just in tears’: Mothers using banned drug in the U.S., causing serious side effects

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The InfantRisk Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is hearing from women experiencing serious side effects from using the drug, Domperidone.

The drug is banned in the U.S., but approved in other parts of the world, such as Canada.

It’s used to help with digestion, but one of the side effects is lactation, so many mothers who are struggling with milk supply are using it.

“Moms will really go to really long lengths to make sure that their babies are fed and if you want to stay breastfeeding and you don’t think that you are producing enough milk, there are a lot of different ways that moms will go through to try and increase their milk supply,” said Dr. Kaytlin Krutsch, assistant professor and researcher, InfantRisk Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

Some of those ways could be herbal medications, working with a lactation consultant (recommended by the InfantRisk Center), but others are using this drug.

Although it is banned in the U.S., mothers are finding ways to get the drug, many are getting it internationally.

The InfantRisk Center here in Amarillo found out women in the U.S. are using this drug through its call center, where American women are calling, in a crisis trying to come off Domperidone.

Many of the women are taking high doses, Dr. Krutsch says three to five times the normal does of what you would see, internationally.

“Whenever they contact us, they are just in tears, they are saying that their lives are falling apart, they couldn’t return to work, that they are losing their relationships with their family members, that if they didn’t have their family members, they didn’t know what they wanted to do, we had one woman actually who attempted suicide,” said Dr. Krutsch.

The effects are similar to postpartum depression, but Dr. Krutsh says it is different, when stopping the drug mothers would experience symptoms and once they would take it again, the symptoms would go down.

She adds many women, taking the drug are scared to say they are taking it because of its status in the U.S.

However, even when mothers tell their health care providers about using this drug, Dr. Krutsch says often doctors here are unaware of it, making it difficult to receive care.

She encourages those considering this drug, to go see a lactation consultant and increase your milk supply in a safe way.

“It’s not that the drug doesn’t work for some people internationally, but there are so many more risks in the U.S., just because of its status with the FDA,” said Dr. Krutsch

If you are using the drug, Dr. Krutsch recommends whenever you get off the drug to go slowly.

“Unfortunately whenever you have women taking really high doses, which they might have found online as the appropriate dose, that means they might be on the drug, trying to get off of the drug, for a year or more and that’s a long time, that’s a long time to feel these negative effects, to feel this very overt depression, " said Dr. Krutsch.

She also wants to tell mothers who are breastfeeding, sometimes you have to be your own advocate and educate yourself, however it is still important to work together with the healthcare system and not just do it on your own.

“It’s really tempting to think there is this miracle drug, that’s just going to fix everything, but there’s a reason it’s prescription only in most developed countries and that’s because it really does take the oversight of a knowledgeable healthcare provider,” said Dr. Krutsch

If you have any questions about medications or breastfeeding, the InfantRisk Center can help you.

You can call the center at (806) 352-2519.

