SCAM ALERT: Potter County officials warn of ‘warrant for your arrest’ scam

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new scam in the area.

According to officials, on January 6, someone called the Potter County Sheriff’s Office to see if they had a warrant for their arrest.

Officials found that the caller was in contact with a scammer. The scammer told the person that they had an outstanding warrant and it needs to be paid in cash or in gift cards.

The scammer said he was Sgt. John Frey who is a current employee of the Sheriff’s Office.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office says they will never contact anyone to make them pay for getting out of a warrant or ever ask a person for cash or meet with them to get cash from them.

